Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 09:02 Hits: 10

Since the Middle Ages, the stonemasons’ lodges built under the "Bauhüttenwesen" style have been known to ensure that crucial cathedrals and buildings don't fall into disrepair. Now the craft has been honored by UNESCO.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-unique-german-trade-of-bauh%C3%BCttenwessen-is-recognized-by-unesco/a-56003928?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf