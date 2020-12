Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 December 2020

McCartney has been busy in quarantine. The artist speaks about his new album, McCartney III, the quirks of writing love songs and remembering his late friends John Lennon and George Harrison.

(Image credit: Mary McCartney)

