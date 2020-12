Articles

Grammy-winning trumpeter Keyon Harrold performs "Ethereal Souls" for Jazz Night In America's tribute to the jazz musicians we lost in 2020.

(Image credit: Nikki Birch/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/16/947231860/ethereal-souls-jazz-night-in-america-remembers-those-we-lost-in-2020