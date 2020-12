Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 14:35 Hits: 6

"I was pretending that it was Billy the Kid, but it was things that I wasn't brave enough to write in the first person," he says of his 1990 solo debut

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/jon-bon-jovi-blaze-glory-album-1104915/