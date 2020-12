Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 16:21 Hits: 1

The best Live Sessions of 2020 feature performances from Jamila Woods, Anjimile, Tyler Childers, Soccer Mommy, Arlo Parks and many more.

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Panorama)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/16/946714108/npr-musics-best-live-sessions-of-2020