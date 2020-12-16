Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 15:00 Hits: 6

New York City singer/songwriter/producer/multi-instrumentalist, Paul Loren has released a new seasonal song, “Hold On to Christmas.”

Having been influenced by artists as varied as Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, Frankie Valli, Aretha Franklin, everything Motown, Loren’s soulful, crooning style is as familiar as mom’s apple pie. Back in 2017 we sat down with Paul when he released the EP Selections From Leisurely. Since then his vocals have only matured, and with this new Christmas classic, add a modern flair to a classic sound.

The post Paul Loren Shares ‘Hold On to Christmas’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/paul-loren-shares-hold-on-to-christmas/