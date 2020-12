Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Join cellist Jan Vogler and pianist Alessio Bax at the "doctor's office," where they make the case for Beethoven as the liberator of the cello by playing music from his cello sonatas.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/16/945492040/jan-vogler-and-alessio-bax-tiny-desk-home-concert