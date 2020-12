Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 00:54 Hits: 3

There’s some great playing on this new track from Alison Self. Electric twang and a quick-fire shuffle make for a rippin’ good honky-tonk sound for Self to sing over in her rough and raw voice. Self is based in Portland after time spent in Nashville, Denver and Austin and her new EP is her latest …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/12/16/new-music-alison-self-whiskey-drunk/