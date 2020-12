Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020

Country Music Hall of Famer, Grand Ole Opry member, and pioneering black country artist Charley Pride has passed away due to complications of COVID-19. He died on December 12th at the age of 86 in Dallas, TX. Born in Sledge, Mississippi as the forth child of 11 children to a sharecropper.

