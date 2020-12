Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 00:44 Hits: 7

Country legend Charlie Pride passed away on Saturday, December 12th due to complications from COVID-19, his family and representative have confirmed. Amid his death, much speculation arose of where Charley Pride may have contracted the virus, and if it was at the 2020 CMA Awards on November 11th

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/cmas-issue-statement-after-concerns-over-the-death-of-charley-pride/