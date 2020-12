Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 7

In conversation and in song, the opera singer and the pianist discover healing in a traumatized space.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/12/944570499/redemption-and-connection-lara-downes-talks-with-davone-tines