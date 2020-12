Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 16:57 Hits: 0

The internet should be a basic right, according to the artistic director of NRW Forum, Alain Bieber. Young artists in particular work on digital platforms, where they use images and memes in their work.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/alain-bieber-the-internet-as-the-artist-s-digital-workplace/a-55808301?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf