Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 16:58 Hits: 4

Though it may be daunting to navigate with so many releases, Saving Country Music is here for you, and with so many releases, 2020 is also the first year you can compile a full-fledged Christmas playlist entirely of newly-released songs from the country world.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/country-roots-christmas-music-2020-playlist-compendium/