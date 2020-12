Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 18:12 Hits: 3

Those who've studied the career of Sturgill Simpson don't need a lesson of just how close he was to country legend Merle Haggard later in Haggard's life. The cross-generational friendship formed not from the fawning of Sturgill, but from a sincere appreciation from Merle for what Sturgill was doing.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/how-sturgill-simpson-merle-haggard-wrote-hobo-cartoon/