Burt Bacharach and Melody Federer Present New Track ‘The Sun Also Rises’

The songwriting duo of Melody Federer and Burt Bacharach released their new track, “The Sun Also Rises,” today. The song, whose title is taken from the Ernest Hemingway novel, is a tale of light and looking toward a new dawn that’s arriving just at the right time to support a great cause.

“This is a song about hope. Even in the darkest of times, there’s hope,” Federer says of the track. “I thought the book’s title, one of Burt’s favorites, would be a good theme for a lyric especially in these harrowing times. My dad would always say, ‘It’s always darkest before the dawn.’ In these dark winter months at the end of this insane year, it’s a nice quote to hold onto.”

In this spirit, they have teamed up with famed photographer and filmographer Roger Fishman and Conservation International to help bring further awareness to global climate change. Fishman filmed and directed the music video, which includes breathtaking visuals of nature captured during his travels in Iceland, Greenland and Antarctica.

“I photograph and film the most remote places on Earth so that each of us can connect to the ephemeral and eternal beauty of our planet, the importance of our ecosystem, and to share what is at risk and what is worth fighting to protect for ourselves, for future generations and for all life,” Fishman said of the project. “I want to thank Melody and Burt for allowing me to bring their magical song to life through the sublime and eternal beauty of Mother Nature. I also want to thank Ian Imhof for bringing us all together. What a true joy this project has been.”

All donations, and a portion of the proceeds from the song, will go to directly supporting Conservation International’s work. When asked about using the song and video to support causes fighting climate change Bacharach said, “My kids, Oliver and Raleigh, are in their 20s. Looking at what their future holds in store for them, with this radical change in climate, the effects that we’re seeing now and what we will see in the future, we must do something now to make it better and change things.”

“Climate change requires dramatic action — action that is only possible if the world comes together with a sense of optimism and shared purpose,” said Dr. M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International. “I want to thank Melody and Burt for using their legendary talents to so beautifully articulate that purpose. I also want to thank Roger Fishman for underscoring its urgency with such powerful images. We’re proud to partner with all of them on such a hopeful and inspiring message.”

The video premiered on Conservation International’s YouTube Channel today, and you can stream and download the song now from your preferred service HERE.

“The Sun Also Rises” is the second collaborative release from Melody Federer & Burt Bacharach, following their single “Bridges” that was released in January 2020.

Conservation International works to protect the critical benefits that nature provides to people. Through science, partnerships and fieldwork, Conservation International is driving innovation and investments in nature-based solutions to the climate crisis, supporting protections for critical habitats, and fostering economic development that is grounded in the conservation of nature. Conservation International works in 30 countries around the world, empowering societies at all levels to create a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable planet. Follow Conservation International’s work on Conservation News, Facebook, Twitter,Instagram and YouTube.

