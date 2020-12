Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 22:56 Hits: 3

A painting by French surrealist Yves Tanguy was nearly destroyed after a businessman misplaced it at Düsseldorf Airport. "This was definitely one of our happiest stories this year," a police spokesman said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-police-rescue-%E2%82%AC280-000-painting-tossed-in-trash-at-airport/a-55899847?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf