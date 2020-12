Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 16:10 Hits: 2

Perfectly inappropriate for the holiday season, this three-piece band wastes their otherwise great musical talent on bull$hit country songs about how disgusting the human body is, and a singlewide full of sisterwives turning the tables on their suitor. It's immature, ridiculous, and extremely entertaining.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/the-hellroys-save-2020-with-new-album-hellroys-on-earth/