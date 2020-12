Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 09:06 Hits: 3

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania attracts with its wide open spaces and untouched nature. The white sandy beaches of the Baltic Sea coast and the more than 1,000 lakes magically attract vacationers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-16-states-mecklenburg-western-pomerania/a-45215381?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf