Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 09:10 Hits: 4

The Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" is a global hit. Although the story is fiction, Hungarian player Judit Polgar was a real-life prodigy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-real-queen-s-gambit-judit-polgar/a-55878479?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf