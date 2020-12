Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 16:34 Hits: 3

Lauren Mascitti has had one eventful 2020. We all have in many respects, but for Lauren, it's been especially action-filled. Early in the year, she released what is quickly becoming her breakout record, 'God Made a Woman.' Now as 2020 is drawing to a close, it is receiving renewed interest.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/amid-end-of-year-praise-lauren-mascitti-is-on-covid-front-lines/