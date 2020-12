Articles

Divorce and country music go together like peanut butter and jelly. The "Big D" is as fundamental to country music as steel guitar. And Kentucky songwriter Brit Taylor is here to speak about her own experiences with irreconcilable differences in her debut album called "Real Me."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-brit-taylors-real-me/