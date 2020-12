Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 13:58 Hits: 5

Should US courts decide on the fate of the Guelph Treasure — masterpieces of medieval art acquired by the Nazis? The case could establish a precedent for many other artworks.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/long-standing-nazi-art-dispute-heard-by-us-supreme-court/a-55844413?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf