Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 19:19 Hits: 5

One of the most valuable properties in the industry, blockbuster deal brings Bob Dylan's entire 600-plus song catalog to Universal Musical Publishing Group

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/universal-music-group-buys-bob-dylan-s-musical-back-catalog/a-55849563?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf