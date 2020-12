Articles

There’s a strong John Prine sound and vibe on this new track from John John Brown, taken from his second album Americana Comics. He even references Prine in the song, a gently drifting and softly propulsive slice of country folk that hits the spot between laidback and warmly poetic. Lovely stuff. The song “tells the …

