Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020

The impact and reception for the "O Brother Where Art Thou" soundtrack was so significant, it's very fair to characterize it as one of the most important albums in country music history, and it was most certainly one of the most significant releases of the last 20 years.

