Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 16:21 Hits: 3

Adding to his arsenal of studio projects, Cody Jinks unleashes his first proper concert album called Red Rocks Live, recorded professionally at the legendary venue of the same name situated between the painted boulders of picturesque Colorado. A sweeping work of 23 songs...

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-cody-jinks-red-rocks-live/