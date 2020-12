Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 12:52 Hits: 9

Musicians in Austin wanted to commemorate this "dumpster fire" of a year, so they created a musical piece to be played inside dumpsters.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/05/943454072/austin-musicians-compose-musical-piece-played-inside-a-dumpster-to-commemorate-2