Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 17:27 Hits: 5

The defining disco diva of 2020 performs four songs from her album Future Nostalgia for our Tiny Desk quarantine series.

(Image credit: NPR/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/04/942186930/dua-lipa-tiny-desk-home-concert