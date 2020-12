Articles

Zach Bryan is just touched in a way where poetic recitation or interpretation of events either real life or imaginative is so natural to him, the words flow like water, and order themselves in ways that are both intuitive and inviting to the audience. His effortlessness at writing songs is the envy of all writers.

https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-zach-bryans-quiet-heavy-dreams/