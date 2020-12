Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 30 November 2020

‘Halfway To Mexico’, taken from Abigail Lapell‘s 2019 album Getaway, is a beatifully languid and humid folk song that eases along on the back of her wonderfully expressive way with melodies that dance through the song. The Toronto vocalist, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist has released two acclaimed solo albums – Hide Nor Hair, her sophomore LP, …

