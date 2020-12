Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 16:09 Hits: 5

Rodeo professionals and country songwriters have always enjoyed a close kinship, even if riding a bull or roping a calf, and crafting the perfect country song may not seem like similar skill sets, or two sides of the same coin. Two-time AQHA World Champion Roper Paul Bogart knows this all too well.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-paul-bogarts-wont-have-far-to-go/