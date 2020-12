Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 18:37 Hits: 9

Wainwright and Giordano collaborated on the 1920s and '30s style music for the series Boardwalk Empire and the film The Aviator. Now they've gotten together again on the album I'd Rather Lead a Band.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/02/941204290/loudon-wainwright-iii-and-vince-giordano-play-from-the-great-american-songbook