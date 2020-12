Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 12:21 Hits: 7

On the darkest night of the year, the Paul Winter Consort celebrate the winter solstice at New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/01/936249895/the-paul-winter-consorts-annual-winter-solstice-celebration