Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 10:34 Hits: 7

This Frontier Needs Heroes have been releasing music for over a decade and you can hear that lived-in feel in the playing and the maturity of the arrangement and sublime vocal melodies of singer-songwriter Brad Lauretti on this new song ‘South Dakota’. It’s a mix of gorgeous, folk-tinged vocals, the grit and electric twang of the …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/12/01/new-music-this-frontier-needs-heroes-south-dakota/