Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 10:01 Hits: 4

From her home in Germany, the provocative American soprano delivers songs of introspection and freedom from Franz Schubert's mountaintop epiphany to Billy Taylor's wish for equality and justice.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/01/939126715/julia-bullock-tiny-desk-home-concert