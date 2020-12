Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 17:45 Hits: 4

Look, Thomas Rhett seems like a really swell guy. You want someone to date your sister or daughter, or watch over the dues payments to your local youth soccer association, who better? But as a "country" artist, the guy's got a whole bunch of nothing. But his wife, Lauren Akins?

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/thomas-rhetts-wife-lauren-akins-is-way-more-interesting-than-he-is/