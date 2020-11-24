Keep On Dancing With Bon Bon Vivant!

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 13:51 Hits: 4

Bon Bon Vivant wants to party! The New Orleans-based band is set to release their upcoming album, Dancing In The Darkness, on December 4th. Combining traditional New Orleans jazz, global beats, ska and klezmer, the band is ready to (safely) dance with you.

Keeping with a busy livestream schedule, the band is planning a release show for EVERYONE to safely enjoy. On December 4th at 7pm CST Bon Bon Vivant will perform an outdoor, socially distanced release show at The Broadside in New Orleans AND that show will be livestreamed directly to their Facebook page.

Bon Bon Vivant electrifies audiences across the country with a signature sound reflective of their wild hearts. BBV pays homage to the bawdy New Orleans sound while infusing a mysterious klezmer spark, dark ballads and up- tempo dance rock. BBV’s unique instrumentation, messages of hope and an ability to connect, both through livestreams and in person has proven an inspiring resilience despite our turbulent times. This is a band that leans into life with hope, change, and genre bending original songs that are as fierce as they are heartbreaking- a true celebration of life in minor keys.

On December 4th 2020 BBV will release their new full length studio album Dancing In The Darkness. This collection is a comment on finding celebration in life even when things aren’t easy. This dark yet joyful album shows many sides of the band. “Hell or High Water,” is a declaration that we must stick to our convictions no matter what. While “This Year” is the acknowledgement of losing loved ones along the journey. “Ship Is Sinking” is a vibey song full of horns, gang vocals and shared sentiments. This insightful song encourages us all to find good in the world even as we sing and dance our way to the end. “If This Ship Is Sinking Why Don’t We Go Out Singing.”

Look for Dancing In The Darkness everywhere on December 4th 2020.

The post Keep On Dancing With Bon Bon Vivant! appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/keep-on-dancing-with-bon-bon-vivant/