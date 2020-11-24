Watch: Grace Potter Shares New Music Video for ‘Eachother (Together Mix)’

Articles

Today, acclaimed songwriter and performer Grace Potter shared the music video for “Eachother (Together Mix).” The new clip features powerful performances from fans all across the country proving it is still possible to come together in these unprecedented times.

Originally written during the early days of quarantine and released this summer, “Eachother” features vocals from Jackson Browne, Marcus King, and Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius.

“We all need community & human connection. When the world gets turned upside-down, it becomes all the more important to share care & compassion with the people in our immediate lives,” shared Potter. She continues, “With the collective strength of each other, we can all move through the changes together. While Thanksgiving is normally the time of the season for gathering together, many of us are not able to be with the ones we love in person. I encourage us all to focus less on what we miss about ‘the way things used to be’ and more on creating new opportunities to invite joy and love in our hearts & homes.”

Photo credit: Magda Wosinska

In addition, Potter’s “Poets & Pirates” themed guest DJ session for Kenny Chesney’s No Shoes Radio show (Ch. 57) premiered on SiriusXM yesterday. The show will be rebroadcast multiple times this week and run through Sunday, November 29th. Full schedule is below. Grace Potter on SiriusXM’s No Shoes Radio: Tuesday – 11/24 at 8a ET Wednesday – 11/25 at 4p ET Thursday – 11/26 at 10a ET and 10p ET Friday – 11/27 at 6p ET Saturday – 11/28 at 3p ET Sunday – 11/29 at 9p ET Available On-DemandHERE Follow Grace Potter: Website Instagram Facebook YouTube Twitter *Feature image: Screengrab of “Eachother (Together Mix)” video

