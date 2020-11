Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 November 2020 15:19 Hits: 3

Archaeologists don't usually get too excited about ancient artifacts dug up during construction work in Athens, but this Hermes head might be different.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/workers-in-athens-find-ancient-head-of-the-greek-god-hermes/a-55677876?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf