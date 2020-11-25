The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

2021 GRAMMY Nominations in Our Favorite Categories

Each year since 1959, the Recording Academy has presented awards to recognize achievements in the music industry. The GRAMMY Award is recognized as the pinnacle of music achievement, and for American Blues Scene, our favorite music falls under the category of American Roots Music.

The 2021 nominees in our favorite categories are as follows:

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE:

Black Pumas – “Colors”
Bonny Light Horseman – “Deep in Love”
Brittany Howard – “Short and Sweet”
Norah Jones & Mavis Staples – “I’ll Be Gone”
John Prine – “I Remember Everything”

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG:

The Secret Sisters – “Cabin” (Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters)
Sierra Hull – “Ceiling to the Floor” (Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters)
Sarah Jarosz – “Hometown” (Sarah Jarosz, songwriter)
John Prine – “I Remember Everything” (Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters)
Lucinda Williams – “Man Without a Soul” (Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters)

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM:

Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers
Hiss Golden Messenger – Terms of Surrender
Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground
Marcus King – El Dorado
Lucinda Williams – Good Souls, Better Angels

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM:

Frank Bey – All My Dues Are Paid
Don Bryant – You Make Me Feel
Robert Cray Band – That’s What I Heard
Jimmy “Duck” Holmes – Cypress Grove
Bobby Rush – Rawer Than Raw

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM:

Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?
Ruthie Foster Big Band – Live at the Paramount
G. Love – The Juice
Bettye LaVette – Blackbirds
North Mississippi Allstars – Up and Running

BEST FOLK ALBUM:

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman
Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance
Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter
The Secret Sisters – Saturn Returns
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be held Sunday, January 31st, 2021. Congratulations and best of luck to all of this year’s nominees.

Complete List of Nominees

