Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 11:00 Hits: 5

In 2014, Bobby Shmurda aimed for a rap career and landed in prison. As the end of his sentence approaches, so do new questions about what happened, and who else paid a price.

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/11/28/933436082/bobby-shmurda-authenticity-conspiracy-flatbush-dream-deferred