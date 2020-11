Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 November 2020 06:18 Hits: 1

Drayton Farley (Woodstock, Alabama) is a new name to us but his voice caught our ear right off the bat. The lyrics fell into place pretty immediately too. Never over-forced, he balances the poetry and direct political commentary with a tasteful touch of melancholic country. The song definitely calls into the same camp as the …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/11/20/new-music-drayton-farley-american-dream/