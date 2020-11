Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 18:48 Hits: 9

Kane Brown took center field at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day to perform a medley of his hit during the halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team game, and no, it wasn't the expired cream cheese in the pumpkin pie that had folks hurling up giblets, it was the prancing wanker lip syncing.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/kane-browns-dallas-cowboys-thanksgiving-day-performance-a-rant/