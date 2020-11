Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 13:51 Hits: 7

This has got to be the best and worst time for an online film festival. There's no red carpet, but the films on show at the Berlin Sci-fi Filmfest, starting November 27, are perfect for what we're living through now.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/science-fiction-films-a-projection-of-our-coronavirus-times/a-55748255?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf