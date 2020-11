Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 16:02 Hits: 5

New for 2020, Kentucky singer songwriter Justin Wells has released the album The United State. Ambitious and involved, Wells himself says the album "is a life, from before birth til after death. The songs are a timeline. I'm somewhere on it. Every one of you are somewhere on it."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-justin-wells-the-united-state/