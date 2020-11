Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 11:03 Hits: 3

Industrialist's son and revolutionary thinker: Friedrich Engels, who co-wrote the Communist Manifesto with Karl Marx, was born 200 years ago in Wuppertal. A day of celebrations and protests.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-revolutionary-socialist-200-years-of-friedrich-engels/a-55718299?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf