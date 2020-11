Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 05:11 Hits: 4

The Puerto Rican star seems to have dug into the archives of his birth decade, the '90s, for sonic inspiration on his new album.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/11/27/938864306/bad-bunny-drops-the-indie-fluenced-el-ultimo-tour-del-mundo