Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 17:01 Hits: 7

Recorded over the course of three days in 1967, during a period when the saxophonist was disillusioned with the record business, Rollins in Holland presents a jazz master in an ideal setting.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/11/26/938504766/sonny-rollins-plays-his-heart-out-in-a-newly-discovered-live-recording