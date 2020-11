Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 23:37 Hits: 7

One of the first artists to introduce North American audiences to her style of Latin American music, the folk singer was named a 2020 National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellow.

(Image credit: Ramiro Fauve/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/11/25/931425964/nea-heritage-fellow-suni-paz-sings-for-children-and-the-have-nots