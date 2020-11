Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 09:12 Hits: 11

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann and his friend, the musician Joey Kelly, take their canoe up the Rio Yavari. A new book recounts their adventure.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pure-adrenalin-till-lindemann-and-joey-kelly-in-the-amazon/a-55709845?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf